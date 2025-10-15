MCD steps up sanitation, lighting drive ahead of Festive Season

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a comprehensive civic improvement initiative ahead of the festive season, with enhanced sanitation and lighting arrangements across all wards of the city. The decisions were taken during the General House meeting chaired by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, with active participation from councillors across party lines.

Mayor Singh stated that the MCD has earmarked Rs 12.5 crore for a special festive sanitation drive and urgent repair works to improve cleanliness standards and expedite civic maintenance across Delhi. The Mayor emphasised that cleanliness, illumination, and timely repairs are crucial to ensuring a safe and pleasant environment for residents during the festival period.

In a major infrastructure push, the Mayor announced that 50 new LED streetlights will be installed in each ward to strengthen urban lighting and enhance public safety during night hours.

“The Corporation is committed to improving civic amenities in every corner of the city,” he said, directing officials to ensure visible and measurable outcomes before the onset of Diwali and other upcoming festivities.

The meeting also addressed civic challenges such as waste management, public health, and sanitation services. Despite brief disruptions by a few Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Mayor Singh noted that representatives from all parties ultimately contributed constructively to the deliberations, presenting practical suggestions for improving municipal operations.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House Shri Pravesh Wahi announced the formation of a committee to address the demands of MTS (DBC) workers currently on strike. The committee, comprising members from both the ruling and opposition parties as well as employee representatives, is expected to deliver a resolution within 24 hours.