MCD steps up road safety, infra upgrades in S Delhi

New Delhi: Reaffirming its dedication to civic welfare, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified efforts to improve the condition and safety of city roads. According to officials, the works divisions in the South Zone are currently engaged in extensive patch repairs aimed at enhancing road surfaces and minimising hazards for commuters.

The renewed focus comes alongside a wider urban improvement strategy. Recently, the MCD’s Standing Committee cleared the “One Road, One Day” initiative, under which a major road in each zone will undergo comprehensive refurbishment daily. This drive will not only address potholes and uneven stretches but also involve restoration of footpaths, streetlights, traffic signage, and removal of encroachments, while adding green and aesthetic features to public spaces.