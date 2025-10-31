MCD steps up post-Chhath cleanup at Yamuna ghats

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the grand Chhath Mahaparv, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its post-festival cleanliness operations across the city, with special focus on Yamuna Ghats and surrounding areas.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, and guidance of senior MCD officials, extensive cleaning, fogging, and waste management drives are being undertaken to restore the ghats to their pristine condition. The civic body’s field teams have remained on constant duty, ensuring that every ghat, lane, and corner reflects the spirit of Swachhata and environmental responsibility. MCD’s Leader of the House, Pravesh Wahi, along with several BJP councillors, personally participated in post-Chhath cleaning activities at Ramlila Maidan in Rohini and other locations. Shri Wahi highlighted that cleanliness is not a one-day affair but a collective civic duty that must continue beyond festive occasions. “All councillors, party workers, and volunteers have united to ensure that Delhi remains clean, green, and beautiful,” he said.

Special drives were also organised in other zones including Shahdara North, where teams carried out large-scale cleanup operations at Chhath Ghats, and Narela Zone, where before-and-after visuals showcased the transformation through dedicated civic action. Keshopur councillor Shri Harish Oberoi led a sanitation campaign at New Krishna Park, while Geeta Colony councillor Neema Bhagat supervised cleaning at Rani Garden and Yamuna Ghat.