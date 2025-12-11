MCD steps up night ops against pollution

New Delhi: In a bid to counter rising pollution levels and improve air quality across the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its night-time anti-pollution operations across all major zones. The efforts, conducted across hotspots in Dwarka, Narela, and other areas, focus on reducing dust emissions and maintaining cleaner surroundings for residents.

According to officials, teams from the Najafgarh and Narela zones conducted targeted night operations using high-pressure misting machines, water sprinklers, and dust-suppression equipment. These measures were implemented at pollution-prone stretches and heavy-traffic roads identified as high-dust hotspots. Visuals released by the corporation show dense mist spraying along roads, aimed at settling suspended particulate matter.

The MCD stated that the ongoing drive forms part of a broader, citywide anti-pollution strategy. As part of this campaign, the corporation is conducting 312 night-cleaning operations daily, which include road sweeping, dhalao and Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) clearance, Special Component Plan (SCP) maintenance, and secondary waste collection. Officials added that key public spaces are being cleaned continuously to ensure hygiene and reduce pollutant load.

Emphasising the need for sustained action, the corporation said that on-ground teams remain deployed through the night to ensure that residents wake up to cleaner roads and improved air quality. MCD authorities reiterated that dust mitigation remains a top priority, especially during winter months when pollutants tend to accumulate near the surface.

Senior officials monitoring the operations noted that every activity is being tracked to ensure zero waste accumulation by morning. The coordinated efforts, they said, underline MCD’s commitment to making Delhi cleaner, healthier, and more livable.

With the drive continuing nightly across all 12 MCD zones, the corporation has urged citizens to support the campaign and contribute to maintaining a pollution-free environment.