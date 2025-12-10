MCD steps up dust fight in South Zone

New Delhi: In response to deteriorating air quality in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its on-ground dust mitigation efforts across key locations in the South Zone. On Tuesday, civic teams conducted extensive water sprinkling and dust-suppression drives at Hare Krishna Mehto Marg and residential pockets of Block F and Block D in Shanti Niketan.

The exercise was carried out following directives issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which has urged local bodies to prioritise strict road-dust control measures during the winter pollution cycle.

According to officials, specialised water tankers equipped with high-pressure sprinklers were deployed through the day to settle loose dust along kerbsides, internal lanes and residential stretches that frequently witness vehicular movement. These routine sprinkling operations, the civic body noted, remain one of the most effective immediate responses to curbing particulate matter released from open surfaces.

MCD officials emphasised that the drive forms part of a broader strategy to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 concentration levels, both of which escalate rapidly as ambient temperatures dip.