MCD steps up cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday carried out extensive cleanliness and sanitation drives across the Karol Bagh and Central Zones, stepping up efforts to improve civic hygiene, remove accumulated waste and curb dust pollution in key areas of the Capital.

In the Karol Bagh Zone, a major sanitation drive was conducted along Budh Mandir Road No. 3 and Hardiyan Singh Road in Ward No. 84, covering nearly two square kilometres. The operation was undertaken in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD). Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Mamta Yadav said substantial manpower and machinery were deployed for deep cleaning and removal of malba and garbage. The drive involved three trucks, two Tata Ace vehicles, a loader, a JCB, 15 tippers and five e-rickshaws. To tackle dust pollution, an anti-smog gun, a water sprinkler and a jetting machine were also pressed into service. Around 80 cleanliy workers and 10 beldars participated in the drive, resulting in the removal of approximately five metric tonnes of garbage.

A similar large-scale cleanliness drive was organised in the Central Zone at Jasola Puliya, covering Jasola Vihar Main Road from JD Birla Marg to Pocket-11. Spread across an estimated 21,600 square metres, the drive was carried out with the participation of the PWD and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). As many as 112 personnel were deployed, supported by 30 units of machinery, including JCBs, tippers, trucks, water tankers, jetting machines and anti-smog machines.