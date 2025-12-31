MCD steps up cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its cleanliness enforcement efforts across multiple zones of the city, with coordinated drives carried out in South, Shahdara South, Central and Najafgarh zones. The action, undertaken by zonal enforcement teams, aimed at ensuring compliance with municipal by-laws and reinforcing on-ground accountability.

According to official enforcement reports dated December 30, 2025, MCD teams conducted inspections across markets, residential areas and public spaces, issuing challans for violations related to solid waste management, littering, bio-mass burning, unauthorised dumping and pollution norms. The drives covered multiple departments, including the DEMS, Health, Building, General Branch and Veterinary wings, reflecting a multi-pronged approach to civic enforcement.

In the Central Zone, enforcement action led to the issuance of 73 challans, with fines amounting to over Rs 5.53 lakh, primarily for NGT and air pollution violations, SWM-related offences and court-directed challans. The South Zone recorded 157 challans, with a significant number issued against individuals for littering, street vending violations and environmental breaches, resulting in penalties nearing Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, enforcement drives in Najafgarh Zone saw over 200 challans being issued across categories such as waste dumping, unauthorised activities and sanitation-related lapses. In Shahdara South Zone, officials reported 66 challans, with fines imposed and recovered in cases involving solid waste violations, health-related offences and building infractions. Sharing details of the drive, the MCD said the objective was not only punitive but corrective. “Strict enforcement and clear accountability are essential to maintaining cleanliness and civic order,” the Corporation stated.