MCD steps up civic oversight

NEW DELHI: In an effort to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve public services, Rajeev Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the Narela Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), conducted an on-ground inspection of Ward No. 5 in Bakhtawarpur on Sunday.



The inspection focused on assessing the status of essential municipal services and identifying long-pending civic issues affecting local residents. Key concerns reviewed during the visit included sanitation standards, garbage accumulation, clearing out of drains, and encroachments along the busy Bakhtawarpur–Palla Road.

According to officials, the Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over visible lapses in cleanliness and drainage maintenance in certain pockets of the ward. He directed the concerned departments to take immediate corrective measures and ensure that remedial work is completed within a stipulated timeframe. Emphasis was laid on maintaining regular sanitation cycles and preventing waterlogging by ensuring proper desilting of drains ahead of the upcoming season.

During the inspection, accumulated garbage at multiple locations in Bakhtawarpur was cleared on the spot. Singh also instructed sanitation staff to strengthen daily waste collection and ensure that garbage does not reappear at cleared sites.

With regard to encroachments, officials were asked to initiate action to remove obstructions along the main road to facilitate smooth traffic movement and improve pedestrian safety.

Reiterating the civic body’s commitment to residents, Singh stated that the MCD remains focused on enhancing the quality of life in the Narela Zone through regular monitoring and prompt redressal of civic grievances. He underlined the importance of coordination among various departments to deliver efficient and responsive municipal services.

Officials accompanying the Deputy Commissioner assured that follow-up inspections would be conducted to monitor compliance and sustain improvements in civic conditions across the ward.