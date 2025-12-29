MCD steps up citywide cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its cleanliness and sanitation Abhiyaan across multiple parts of the Capital, conducting coordinated drives at markets, residential lanes and critical drainage points. The initiative, carried out by sanitation teams during both day and night hours, is aimed at ensuring cleaner public spaces and improving civic hygiene.

According to MCD officials, special night-shift sweeping operations were undertaken in key market areas, particularly in the South Zone, to minimise disruption to daily commercial activity. While the city sleeps, sanitation workers equipped with reflective jackets and mechanical tools were seen clearing litter, sweeping pavements and ensuring roads were left clean before morning traffic resumed. Officials said night cleaning allows better access to congested areas that remain crowded during the day.

The civic body said the drives were part of its ongoing effort to maintain orderly public spaces and promote a culture of cleanliness. Markets, footpaths and inner lanes were targeted to prevent the accumulation of waste that often leads to foul odour, pest infestation and public inconvenience. Residents in several localities welcomed the move, saying visible sanitation efforts improve both safety and the overall urban environment.

In parallel, the MCD also carried out desilting work at the Subhash Nagar drain in the West Zone. Heavy machinery was deployed to remove accumulated silt and debris to improve water flow and prevent waterlogging. Officials noted that such preventive measures are crucial, especially ahead of the monsoon season, when clogged drains can lead to flooding and health hazards.

Civic authorities reiterated that cleanliness drives are being carried out regularly across zones, reflecting the corporation’s commitment to sanitation and public health. The MCD has appealed to citizens to cooperate by avoiding littering and improper waste disposal.

Through these on-ground interventions, the MCD aims to reinforce the message that maintaining a clean city requires continuous civic action both from authorities and residents alike.