MCD Standing Committee tightens dust-control norms

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday discussed key civic issues, including air and dust pollution, staff shortages in schools and stray animal control, and issued strict, time-bound directions to officials to improve service delivery across the city.

At the meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, a major portion of the discussion centred on the rising air pollution levels and the need to strengthen dust-control measures.

Sharma directed zonal deputy commissioners to ensure that mechanical road sweeping machines operate in all shifts, and submit reports pertaining to it to the Standing Committee everyday. Any breakdown of sweeping machines must be repaired within 72 hours, she ordered. Officials were also told to clear loose soil, construction debris and accumulated dust from roads within 24 hours.

Sharma said garbage or biomass burning would face strict action, with night patrols deployed. She highlighted expanded sweeping, water sprinkling, pothole repairs and new sweeping machines, alongside special drives and weekly progress reviews.