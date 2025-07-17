MCD Standing Committee passes key proposals

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee on Wednesday approved a series of proposals aimed at enhancing sanitation, traffic management, and urban infrastructure across the city.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, announced that the much-anticipated “One Road – One Day” campaign will kick off on September 1. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission, the initiative will see one major road in each MCD zone undergoing a complete overhaul every day. The makeover will include repairing roads and footpaths, restoring streetlights and signage, pruning trees, clearing illegal encroachments, and carrying out beautification drives.

“This plan will bring visible transformation to Delhi’s roads ahead of the Swachh Bharat Mission anniversary on October 2,” Sharma said. “It is designed to not only improve the city’s image but also provide relief to citizens by addressing long-pending civic issues.”

In another move, the committee approved the construction of an automated multilevel puzzle parking facility at Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh. The high-tech parking system is expected to ease congestion and provide much-needed relief to visitors at the popular tourist site.

The Standing Committee also gave a green signal to set up an Ingesta/Dung Processing Plant at the Ghazipur Slaughterhouse. Sharma highlighted that the plant will play a crucial role in ensuring cleanliness and protecting the environment, especially benefiting East Delhi.

Additionally, the committee directed officials to enforce strict regulations against meat shops operating illegally or within 100 meters of schools and religious places.

A new policy on managing the stray dog population was also discussed. Sharma noted that councillors made “meaningful and constructive” contributions during the meeting, leading to the unanimous passage of the citizen-centric proposals.