MCD Standing Committee might approve key proposals on June 27

NEW DELHI: The newly-formed Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to approve a series of key proposals, including the development of a technology park at Vishwas Nagar, a solid waste-to-energy facility at Narela Bawana and the construction of a 200-bedded ward block in Timarpur.

The committee is set to hold its first meeting in over two and a half years on June 27. A 102-point agenda will be discussed, with key proposals on health infrastructure, sanitation, urban development and pandemic-related financial relief expected to be taken up, according to the list of business to be transacted at the meeting.

The prominent proposals include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Waste to Wealth Mission, setting up a Technology Park at Jafrabad and a waste segregation unit at Vishwas Nagar, it said. The committee will also deliberate on establishing a municipal solid waste-to-energy facility at Narela-Bawana.

In the health sector, the committee will consider proposals to fix rates and finalise contracts for the purchase of medical gases for MCD-run hospitals for the 2022–24 period. Other items include the extension of contracts for security and housekeeping services at Hindu Rao, Kasturba and other MCD hospitals, the procurement of the larvicide Diflubenzuron 25 per cent WP for vector-borne disease control in 2024–25 and the construction of a 200-bed ward block at Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur.

Delhi’s Standing Committee, now led by BJP councillors Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh, will review key proposals on school construction, parking, waste management, COVID-related claims, and financial settlements exceeding Rs 5 crore.