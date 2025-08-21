MCD Standing Committee clears key civic reforms

NEW DELHI: In a meeting marked by a strong emphasis on public accountability and citizen welfare, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), chaired by Satya Sharma, on Wednesday passed a series of significant resolutions aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure, streamlining administrative processes, and expanding community-oriented initiatives.

At the heart of the deliberations was a proposal to repurpose 122 under-utilised community halls out of 278 under MCD’s jurisdiction. These facilities will now be made available between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for skill development and vocational training programmes targeted at local youth and women. “We envision these halls as neighbourhood centres of opportunity,” said Chairperson Satya Sharma, “where local youth and women can acquire employable skills close to home.”

Other measures passed underscored the corporation’s renewed focus on transparency, cleanliness, and citizen safety. Directions were issued for the systematic maintenance and repair of public toilets, a long-standing demand of residents. “Clean and functional public toilets are a basic civic necessity,” Sharma remarked, “and we cannot delay on this.”

The committee also sought to simplify and expedite the building plan approval process, warning officials against causing undue harassment to citizens. “If a citizen holds an approved plan, they must not be subjected to bureaucratic red tape,” noted a senior councillor during discussions.

Concerns over illegal spa centres and the safety of municipal swimming pools also found urgent mention.

The committee ordered stringent inspections and enforcement drives to shut down unlicensed establishments and ensure that all pools meet safety standards. “Safety is non-negotiable,” said Councillor Amit Verma, “we must prevent accidents at all costs.” In the education sector, councillors stressed the immediate need to fill teaching vacancies in MCD schools and address the condition of dilapidated school buildings. “Our children deserve safe and adequate infrastructure for learning,” asserted another councillor. Sharma reminded officials that MCD’s role extends beyond waste management. “We are guardians of civic facilities and citizen trust,” she said, warning negligence would invite action.