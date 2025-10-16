MCD spreads festive cheer with early Rs 48.7 cr bonus

New Delhi: In a move that has brought festive joy to thousands of municipal employees, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has disbursed a total of Rs 48.70 crore as Diwali bonus well ahead of the festival. Announcing the initiative, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said the early release of the bonus reflects the Corporation’s continued commitment to employee welfare and efficient governance.

Employees across MCD Headquarters, zonal offices, and hospitals have benefitted from this timely disbursement for the financial year 2024–25. Describing it as a “Diwali gift” to the workforce, the Mayor lauded their dedication and service to the city. “Our employees are the foundation of MCD’s functioning, and ensuring their well-being is one of our foremost priorities. This early disbursement aims to add to the festive cheer of their families,” he said.

The initiative also marks a historic step in MCD’s digital transformation. For the first time, the Finance Department has implemented an online bonus bill generation and disbursement system through its Pay Module. The Mayor said this innovation has ensured that the process is faster, smoother, and fully transparent.

Through the new digital module, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) can now generate bonus bills not only for current employees but also for retired, repatriated, and deceased employees eligible under the rules.