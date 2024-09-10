MCD spots mosquito breeding at 148 construction sites, prominent landmarks

New Delhi: In a bid to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has conducted a special inspection drive targeting construction sites across the city. The drive aimed to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, with a particular focus on sites prone to water stagnation.



During the operation, MCD officials inspected a total of 290 construction sites throughout all 12 zones of Delhi. Of these, mosquito breeding was detected at 148 sites.

Immediate action was taken to eradicate these breeding grounds, and the MCD issued 83 legal notices and initiated 60 prosecutions against the responsible builders and site owners.

Construction sites, often characterised by open pits, water tanks, and other potential sources of stagnant water, present ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed. Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes, which are known carriers of diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, find these sites particularly attractive. Preventative measures, including proper water management and the treatment of stagnant water with substances like diesel or kerosene oil, are crucial to mitigating these risks. MCD officials underscored the importance of collaboration between construction site owners and builders to prevent such health hazards.

They stressed that maintaining a clean and dry environment at construction sites is not just a regulatory requirement but a critical public health necessity.

“The MCD’s proactive approach reflects its commitment to safeguarding public health and addressing environmental concerns related to vector-borne diseases. The corporation continues to monitor and enforce regulations to ensure a healthier and safer living environment for Delhi’s residents,” an official said.

The statement also mentioned, the special drive marks a significant step in the MCD’s ongoing efforts to manage and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, reinforcing the need for vigilance and cooperation from all stakeholders in the construction industry.