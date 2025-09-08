MCD South Zone leads mega plantation drive in Aya Nagar

NEW DELHI: As part of its ongoing ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ cleanliness and environmental campaign, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), South Zone, organised a Mega Plantation Drive at Aya Nagar Phase V on Sunday. The initiative saw active participation from the local councillor, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), students, and residents, underscoring the community’s commitment to ecological restoration.

During the drive, nearly 1,000 saplings of indigenous species were planted in and around the locality, aimed at improving the green cover and combating rising pollution levels. Alongside tree plantation, efforts were made to revive a local pond that had fallen into neglect. According to officials, the revival of the pond is expected to strengthen the groundwater table while serving as a natural resource for the community.

In addition to environmental measures, an earth track and a meditation point were developed near the site to encourage citizens to adopt healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. “The objective is not merely to plant trees but to create a self-sustaining green zone where citizens can connect with nature,” said the local councillor, while addressing participants.

The drive is part of the larger MCD campaign that combines cleanliness initiatives with ecological interventions to promote sustainable urban living.

RWAs and NGOs hailed the plantation drive as vital for ecological restoration and civic participation. Students and youth also contributed, highlighting rising conservation awareness. Officials said similar initiatives will be expanded across South Delhi, urging citizens to protect saplings and support future campaigns.