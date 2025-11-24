MCD slaps ₹3.08 lakh in fines in a day for waste, pollution violations

NEW DELHI: In a sweeping day-long enforcement drive, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Najafgarh Zone carried out strict action against a wide range of civic violations on Friday, intensifying efforts to curb pollution, improve sanitation, and regulate street activity in one of the Capital’s most densely populated regions.

According to the official challan report issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, a total of 215 challans were issued across multiple departments, reflecting the scale and urgency of the crackdown. The drive targeted violations related to solid waste management (SWM), NGT and air pollution norms, illegal constructions, unregulated street vending, biomass burning, and hygiene regulations, among others.

The Municipal Engineering divisions (M-I, M-II, M-III and M-IV) issued several challans specifically under NGT and Air Pollution norms, imposing fines for activities contributing to dust and emissions. The Building Department booked 18 violators for unauthorised construction, with penalties amounting to more than ₹2.30 lakh.

The Demolition and Enforcement Management Services (DEMS) wing formed the largest chunk of action, issuing 100 challans under categories such as littering under SWM rules, C&D waste disposal violations, and street vending violations, including 60 notices served to unregistered vendors.

The Health Department issued 49 court challans related to hygiene and sanitation breaches, while the Veterinary Department registered 20 challans under dairy and meat licence regulations. The General Branch penalised traders for improper storage and release of goods. The MCD imposed ₹3,08,700 in total fines, with several cases sent to the municipal court. Officials said the drive aims to boost environmental compliance and urban discipline, with more enforcement planned to ensure visible, measurable improvement in Najafgarh’s civic conditions.