MCD showcases paralympic talent at 2nd Delhi State Para Athletics Championship

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is participating in the 2nd Delhi State Para Athletics Championship 2024, which is currently underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, a celebration of sportsmanship and inclusivity, features around 150 students from MCD schools.

The championship promotes para-athletics in Delhi, offering a platform for para-athletes to shine and receive recognition for their talents. The event is a part of MCD’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity through sports.

The opening ceremony was graced by Amit Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of MCD, who delivered an address to the athletes empowering students with disabilities, motivating them to excel in the world of sports.During his speech, Sharma encouraged the MCD para-athletes to perform at their best and make the most of this opportunity to showcase their abilities. In addition to providing athletes with a chance to compete, the championship also aims to create a greater awareness of the potential of para-athletes and highlight the importance of supporting athletes with disabilities. Through its participation in this event, the MCD hopes to inspire the younger generation, break societal barriers, and promote a more inclusive society.

This initiative is part of MCD’s broader effort to support sports and physical education programs in its schools. The corporation believes in the power of sports to shape young minds and foster self-confidence, resilience, and teamwork. By encouraging its students, especially those with disabilities, to pursue athletics, MCD is setting the stage for future opportunities, providing para-athletes with the chance to explore national and international platforms.