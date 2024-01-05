MCD separates two hospitals for upgrading health services

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has separated two hospitals of the corporation for upgrading health services, officials said on Friday.



“These two hospitals — Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, and Maharishi Valmiki hospital — were merged with the approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2017,” they said.

The officials said that the two hospitals were after the merger facing difficulty in providing quality healthcare services due to which it was decided to separate the functioning.

The administrative and financial matters of both the hospitals will be

separate and independent, according to the new arrangement.

But even after separation, both Rajan Babu and Maharishi Valmiki Institutes will continue to work mutually and collaboratively in matters of emergency, ambulance services, laboratory, radiology and specialist services so that resources can be efficiently and optimally utilised, according to an official statement.