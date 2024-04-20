MCD seeks EC’s nod to conduct Mayoral polls

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Friday sought the Election Commission’s permission to conduct Mayoral polls on April 26, and also urged Lt Governor V K Saxena to appoint a presiding officer, a civic body official said.



The municipal body is required to obtain permission from the Election Commission of India to hold Mayoral polls as the Model Code of

Conduct is in force for the general elections. Official sources indicated the process to appoint a presiding officer may be affected or delayed since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in the Tihar Jail.

According to the DMC Act, a presiding officer has to be appointed in the first house meeting of the municipal corporation every year to conduct elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

“We have sought the ECI’s nod to conduct the mayoral polls as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections is in place. The civic body has also written to the L-G to appoint presiding officer for the April 26 polls,” said the official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Last year, the AAP government and the L-G office were at the loggerheads over the naming of a presiding officer as party leaders accused Saxena of not appointing the officer in accordance with the rules.

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party declared its candidates for the polls, fielding Mahesh Khichi for the post of Mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for Deputy Mayor. Khichi, 45, who represents Dev Nagar ward number 84 in the MCD House, has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012.