MCD seals illegal jeans dyeing unit

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed an illegal jeans dyeing unit operating in Tukmirpur, also known as Sherpur village, in Shahdara North Zone, as part of its intensified enforcement drive against unauthorised and polluting industrial activities.

According to officials, the unit was found functioning in blatant violation of environmental regulations and civic norms. The dyeing process, which involves the use of chemical dyes and untreated wastewater, posed a serious threat to public health and the local environment. The action was carried out by the zonal enforcement team following inspections and verification of violations.

With this sealing, a total of 37 illegal industrial units have been shut down in Shahdara North Zone this month alone. Of these, 17 were jeans dyeing units operating without mandatory permissions and pollution control measures. Civic authorities said such units often discharge untreated effluents into drains, contributing to water pollution and worsening air quality in densely populated residential areas.

In a separate but related action, MCD teams also sealed an illegal jeans dyeing unit in the Civil Lines Zone, underlining that the enforcement drive is being carried out across multiple zones of the city.

Officials said the sustained action reflects MCD’s zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised industrial activity and its commitment to strict compliance with environmental laws.

“These measures are essential to safeguard public health and ensure a cleaner, safer Delhi,” an official said.

The civic body has warned that enforcement will continue and violators will face stringent action, including sealing, penalties and prosecution, if found flouting environmental and civic norms.