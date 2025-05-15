MCD seals illegal dairies, meat shop

New Delhi: In a crackdown on unauthorised commercial activities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday sealed two illegal dairies and one unauthorised meat shop in the Mandawali area under its Shahdara South Zone.

The action was taken in

response to violations of municipal laws, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Badal Kumar, confirmed that the sealing drive was aimed at enforcing strict compliance with municipal regulations.

Authorities noted that the presence of unlicensed dairies has led to a persistent stray cattle problem in the locality, raising safety and sanitation concerns among residents. The MCD has pledged to continue taking strict action against such

violations to ensure that local businesses operate within the legal framework.