MCD seals complex in W Delhi over ₹22 lakh property tax dues

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed a four-storey commercial complex in West Delhi for non-payment of property tax dues as part of its ongoing drive against defaulters.



According to officials, the property located on the Najafgarh–Nangloi Main Road in Baprola was sealed after the owner failed to clear outstanding tax liabilities accumulated over several years. The civic body said the action was taken following repeated notices issued to the property owner to settle the dues.

Ranjan Kumar, Joint Assessor and Collector of the West Zone, said the complex had pending property tax dues of approximately ₹22 lakh. Despite several reminders and official notices, the owner did not clear the outstanding amount, prompting the civic body to take enforcement action. Officials said the sealing operation forms part of the corporation’s intensified campaign to recover unpaid property taxes from defaulters across different zones of the city. The civic body has been conducting inspections and initiating legal action against properties that have failed to comply with tax payment requirements.

The MCD stated that strict measures, including sealing and other enforcement actions, will continue to be taken against property owners who ignore repeated notices and fail to pay their dues.

The corporation has urged property owners and taxpayers to pay their property taxes on time to avoid penalties and legal action. Officials said timely payment of property tax is essential for maintaining civic services and infrastructure across the Capital.