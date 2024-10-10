MCD seals 84 factories & cuts power supply of seven units across city for norm violations

New Delhi: The MCD has sealed 84 factories and disconnected the electricity supply to several industrial units across the city for violating norms, a civic body official said on Wednesday. The crackdown comes as part of a citywide effort to curb industrial pollution and regulate illegal operations in non-conforming areas, the official said.



In September, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted inspections of 520 industrial units located in non-conforming zones — areas where 70 per cent of the plots are used for industrial purposes allowed under zoning regulations. Of these, 84 units were found to be in violation of the prescribed norms and were subsequently sealed. There are 27 non-conforming or non-planned industrial areas in the national Capital. Additionally, electricity was disconnected for seven other units, the official said. As per the official, more action is underway, particularly targeting the Rithala area in north west Delhi, where further violations are expected to be addressed in the coming weeks.

Asked about the impact of these factories on the pollution levels in the Yamuna river, an MCD official said, “All the polluting industries, irrespective of their location, contribute to the pollution of the Yamuna. The MCD is working comprehensively against such industries. Whether they are around Yamuna or not is not of much significance.” Pollution control has been a key promise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, which also governs the MCD. The cleaning of the Yamuna, in particular, has been a focus, with the river often highlighted for environmental degradation in the city. Despite efforts, the Yamuna’s water continues to stink due to untreated waste from

factories and sewage being released into it. Besides, there is a growing concern around the toxic foam and severe contamination in the river affecting the crops and water supplies in the surrounding areas. There are 24 approved industrial areas in Delhi as per data on the Labour Commission’s website.