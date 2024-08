MCD sealed 25 basements, served show cause to 17 owners: Report

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 25 basements that were illegally operating as coaching centres,

offices, or other commercial entities in different parts of the city from July 28 to July 31, according to official data.

The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period, the report stated.

The action was taken against establishments in central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar and west Delhi’s Patel Nagar and Ranjeet Nagar localities, it said. In Old Rajinder Nagar alone, 18 such basements were sealed on the Bara Bazar Marg stretch, as per the data.

A total of 15 properties faced the action in these three areas, seven of which were in Old Rajinder

Nagar alone. About 185 properties were surveyed by the MCD during the period.

The civic body said sealing action was taken against the basements for being used for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

The MCD had on Thursday ordered a survey of buildings with basements, open hanging wires, and old barrels catering to the combined drainage system across the city.