MCD schools’ get upgrades in sweet gesture from IRFC

NEW DELHI: In a significant push to improve infrastructure in municipal schools, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with support from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), on Thursday distributed classroom furniture and electrical fittings to schools in the Civil Lines zone under the Shikshit Bharat, Viksit Bharat initiative. Addressing the programme, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh thanked IRFC for providing 1,580 dual desks for students, 763 chairs and tables for teachers, along with 1,036 ceiling fans and nearly 1,900 LED lights for classrooms. He said government schools form the backbone of society and students studying in MCD schools learn to face challenges at an early age, which builds resilience and prepares them for success later in life.

Drawing an analogy, the Mayor said the more a student struggles, the higher they rise, emphasising society’s responsibility to provide children not only with facilities but also strong values. “Children are a reflection of society, and it is our duty to set the right example for them,” he said. MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said education and health are the foundations of a developed nation, noting that many students from municipal schools now occupy prominent positions. She stressed the need for collective efforts to improve facilities and support teachers, who play a central role in nation-building. Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma described education as the greatest gift.