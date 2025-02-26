MCD school principal, teacher suspended over student abuse

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action, suspending both a teacher and the principal of a MCD school in Rajiv Nagar-2, Shahdara North Zone, following an incident on February 17, in which a class 1 student was slapped. The suspensions, approved by MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, are effective immediately.

In an official statement, the MCD confirmed the suspension of both the teacher and principal involved in the incident at the MCD school in Rajiv Nagar-2. The statement emphasised the corporation’s commitment to upholding student welfare and implementing the best educational practices, stressing that any form of student abuse is unacceptable.

“MCD is committed to the welfare of its students and adoption of best pedagogic practices. It has a zero-tolerance policy to manhandling of students,” it read.

The incident came to light when a PCR call was made on February 18, leading to further investigation. A six-year-old student had allegedly been slapped at Nagar Nigam School in Shri Ram Colony. The child was examined at JPC Hospital, where internal ear bleeding was found, though there were no visible injuries. Initially, the child’s mother hesitated to file a complaint, as the father was away in Bihar, but the Delhi Police moved forward with legal action. Authorities registered a case under section 115 (2) of the BNS and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for child abuse.