MCD school principal shifted over vulgar and offensive messages to female teachers

NEW DELHI: A principal of an MCD school in Kishangarh has been transferred on administrative grounds following allegations that he sent vulgar and offensive messages to female teachers in the school’s WhatsApp group, according to an official. The principal has been moved to an MCD school in Sultanpuri with immediate effect, pending an inquiry, according to the order issued on Thursday. The development comes after Education Committee Chairperson Yogesh Verma wrote to the municipal commissioner, urging strict action against the principal and the officials who allegedly ignored earlier complaints.

In his letter, Verma said a written complaint had been submitted by a teacher, along with screenshots of the alleged messages, but no action was taken by the deputy director (Education) despite the seriousness of the matter.

He termed the conduct “highly inappropriate and unethical” and said such behaviour from the head of an educational institution compromises the safety and dignity of female staff. The chairperson also called for an inquiry into the officials who “deliberately ignored or suppressed the complaint.”