MCD & SBI collaboration streamlines municipal tax payments through BBPS

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has entered into a partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) to implement the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a state-of-the-art platform developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The initiative aims to streamline municipal tax payments and enhance

taxpayer convenience.

Under this collaboration, taxpayers can now pay municipal dues through BBPS without accessing the MCD portal. Using a Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) or other identifiers issued by MCD, citizens can retrieve their payment details via an API and pay through various digital modes, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards and internet banking. The system ensures immediate confirmation and generates an official MCD receipt (G8) upon payment.

“The introduction of BBPS is a significant step towards making tax payments more accessible and citizen-friendly,” said Veer Singh Yadav, Additional Commissioner (Finance), MCD. He emphasised that this collaboration with SBI underscores MCD’s commitment to leveraging technology for transparency and efficiency in municipal services.

This innovative payment system not only simplifies the tax payment process but is also expected to boost tax compliance and revenue collection.

Plans are underway to expand BBPS functionality to other MCD services, including Factory Licensing, General Licensing, and Veterinary Services, creating a unified payment experience across departments.