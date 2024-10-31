MCD sanitation workers get Diwali bonus, salaries before month’s end

New Delhi: In a significant gesture ahead of the Diwali festivities, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has credited salaries and bonuses to its sanitation workers early, marking a historic first. This initiative, announced by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, benefits approximately 64,000 sanitation workers who have received their November salaries ahead of the usual deadline.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of this timely payment, stating, “For the first time in MCD’s history, AAP government has credited both salary and bonus before month ends.” He revealed that a substantial Diwali bonus of Rs 23 crore has also been distributed, allowing workers to celebrate the festival without financial strain.

Reflecting on the past, Kejriwal highlighted the struggles faced by sanitation workers under the previous BJP administration, where delays of up to six months in salary payments forced workers to protest for their rights. He remarked, “Under BJP rule, sanitation workers had to protest for their salaries, sometimes waiting 6 months for wages.”

Since AAP took charge of the MCD two years ago, the situation has drastically improved, with salaries being disbursed consistently within the first week of each month. Kejriwal noted, “In the last two years, we have ensured that employees receive their wages in the first week of each month.” This stability has eliminated the need for strikes or protests, fostering a more productive work environment.

The early payment of salaries and bonuses not only reflects AAP’s commitment to fair compensation but also highlights the administration’s focus on worker welfare. Kejriwal stated, “This is great news for Delhi’s people, particularly for our hardworking sanitation workers.” He extended his warmest wishes for a joyful Diwali to all sanitation workers, encouraging them to celebrate with their families.