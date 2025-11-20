MCD rolls out semi-processed C&D material for public use

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening sustainable construction practices and reducing the load on Delhi’s landfills, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated the public distribution of semi-processed Construction and Demolition (C&D) material. The decision marks a significant step toward expanding circular resource use within the Capital’s fast-growing construction sector.

Currently, four C&D waste processing facilities operate under the MCD’s jurisdiction Burari near Jahangirpuri, Rani Khera, Bakarwala, and Shastri Park. These plants receive unprocessed construction waste, which is then converted into recycled materials such as stone grit, coarse and fine sand, screened soil, CC blocks, paver tiles, kerb stones and other construction-grade products. These recycled materials are already being supplied to various government agencies and the public for infrastructure and development works.

The newly introduced semi-processed Malba, officials said, is material that has been screened to remove combustible or unusable components such as wood, refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and other impurities. The semi-processed form makes it particularly suitable for filling low-lying areas, thereby offering a cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative to fresh raw material. MCD has stated that both government departments and private individuals may procure semi-processed Malba directly from the designated plants by paying the prescribed charges. Officials said doorstep delivery will aid small projects and help curb C&D dumping, promoting sustainable construction and easing pressure on Delhi’s landfills.