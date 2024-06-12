MCD rolls out paperless salary system for employees

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out a paperless salary system using the existing pay module with certain modifications to improve efficiency, transparency and fiscal prudence, according to a circular issued by the civic body.



Earlier, the MCD used to prepare salary bills online along with supporting papers for disbursement.

“Now, this process is being made completely paperless to streamline the process flow, removal of redundancies, reduction of paper usage and facilitating faster grievance redressal of establishment matters,” the circular dated June 6 stated.

The operations of the paperless salary system, or PA-SA, is scheduled to start with the salary bills of June. These will be disbursed in July for Group A, B and C employees.

Once the said system is stabilised, it will be extended to Group D employees from salary bills of July, the circular said.

The PA-SA has in-built features such as budget allocation for salary, variation statements of salary bills, online Last Pay Certificates (LPC), document management and absentee statements of employees. Under this system, a tab has been introduced to enter budget allocations for the current financial year and hence, there is no requirement of the enfacement.

An important feature has also been added in the pay module to generate variation statements comparing the current month’s gross salary with the previous month. This utility is expected to be useful to both DDO and Associate Finance (DCAs) to check, verify and audit the gross amounts and the corresponding variations in the present salary bill.

The LPCs will also be generated through this system.

On transfer, promotion, MACPS or retirement, LPC can be generated through system and can be forwarded to another accounting unit.

“Important documents

such as appointment orders, MACP orders, and other administrative orders must be uploaded against each Biometric lDs (BMID) and for future reference, if required. It will

help to strengthen the Document Management of the employees,” a statement by the civic body said.