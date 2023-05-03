MCD revenues for 2022-23 stands at about Rs 8,900 cr

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi earned a revenue of about Rs 8,900 crore in the financial year 2022-23, a rise of more than 22 per cent compared to the earnings in the year before, according to officials.



The erstwhile three civic bodies were unified into the MCD in May 2022.

The “perennially cash-strapped” MCD has registered record revenue receipts in 2022-23. This is a jump of 22.77 per cent over the year (FY 2021-22) prior to it when

the figure was Rs 7,249.25 crore, a senior official of the Raj Niwas said. He attributed the rise in revenues primarily to “bold decisions” taken under

Delhi Lt Governor Saxena’s guidance during June 2022 to March 2023.

The MCD revenues for the financial year ending 2022-23 has registered a jump of Rs 1,650.75 crore, he added.

And, of this Rs 1,650.75 crore, a major component of Rs 654.51 crore came from the SAMRIDDHI Scheme launched by Saxena on October 26 last year.

“The L-G has congratulated the MCD for successful execution of the SAMRIDDHI 2022-23 Scheme, which had led to a windfall gain of Rs 654.51 crore to the corporation, apart from adding 1,32,565 properties and taxpayers to the tax net, which is unprecedented,” the official said.

This “rebound” on the part of the Corporation will ensure MCD’s self-sustainability in the future, Saxena was quoted as saying by the official.

While the receipts of the previous financial year are still coming in and being reconciled, the tentative receipts for FY 2022-23 stood at Rs 8,900 crore, the official added.

Under the SAMRIDDHI (Strengthening and Augmentation of Municipal Revenue for Infrastructure Development in Delhi), a one-time property tax amnesty scheme, residential property owners could pay just the principal property tax amount of the current and of the past five years.

For commercial properties, owners could pay the principal amount case of the last six years and get a waiver on past pending dues, including penalty and interest, according to an official statement.

The scheme started on October 26 and ended on March 31 this year.

Property tax worth which stood at Rs 2,014.68 crore in the year 2021-22 jumped tentatively by Rs 394.68 crore to Rs 2,409.51 crore in 2022-23, officials said, citing data.

Revenue from advertisements that stood at Rs 128.40 crore in 2021-22 registered a jump of 75.77 per cent and stood at Rs 225.69 crore in 2022-23, they said.

Toll tax that stood at Rs 570.95 crore in 2021-22 registered a jump of 40.36 per cent at Rs 801.40 crore in 2022-23, exceeding the set target of Rs 786 crore even at the tentative stage, the senior official said.