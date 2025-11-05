MCD reports first two deaths due to dengue

New Delhi: Delhi reported its first two deaths due to dengue this year, according to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday.

The number of fresh cases reported by the city this week is 67. The total number of cases this year has reached 1,136, out of which 989 were registered by the MCD, while the remainder were reported by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment and railway areas, the report till November said.

In October, the MCD reported 377 cases, the highest this year.

In order to control the dengue outbreak, the MCD carries out fumigation drives and awareness campaigns. Surveys of households in different localities are also carried out to check for the breeding of mosquitoes.

The civic bodies also issue legal notices to houses and building owners where mosquitogenic conditions are found, they added. MCD officials have undertaken around three crore house visits this year to date to check mosquito breeding, out of which 21 lakh houses were found to be positive for mosquito breeding, the report added.