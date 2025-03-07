MCD removes 342.33 quintal of waste from 428 parks

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has completed a special cleanliness drive, successfully removing 342.33 quintals of solid waste from 428 parks throughout the city. The initiative aimed to improve the visual appeal and hygiene of public parks, providing a cleaner and healthier environment for Delhi’s residents.

The drive, launched last week, was carried out across all 12 zones of the MCD. As part of ongoing efforts, the cleanup process will continue, with the corporation urging citizens to report incidents of illegal garbage dumping through the MCD 311 app. This helps to maintain cleanliness in public spaces and ensures a prompt response to sanitation issues.

The MCD has reiterated its commitment to environmental sustainability and public health, with plans for future cleanliness drives across the city.

Residents are also encouraged to support the initiative by following proper waste disposal practices and taking part in maintaining the city’s parks.