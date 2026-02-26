MCD releases ‘Nigam Aalok Patrika–2025’

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday organised the release of Nigam Aalok Patrika–2025 along with a Hindi workshop at its Civic Centre headquarters. The event was convened by the corporation’s Department of Official Language and witnessed the participation of senior officials and employees.



Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, attended the programme as the chief guest. Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal was also present on the occasion. The gathering marked the formal unveiling of the annual publication, which highlights the corporation’s initiatives and activities.

Following the release, a workshop on Hindi was conducted with a focus on strengthening the effective use of the official language in administrative functioning. Discussions centred on promoting Hindi in day-to-day official work, ensuring clarity and simplicity in official communication, and enhancing expressive capacity in governance. Officials deliberated on practical measures to expand the use of Hindi across departments in accordance with the Rajbhasha policy.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said Hindi was not merely a medium of communication but a reflection of the country’s cultural identity and an instrument of administrative empowerment. She underscored the importance of encouraging wider use of Hindi within the civic body and described such initiatives as essential to reinforcing linguistic inclusivity in governance.

Emphasising the need for maximum use of Hindi in official work, she urged officers and staff members to contribute actively towards the effective implementation of the Rajbhasha policy. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the corporation’s commitment to promoting Hindi in administrative processes.