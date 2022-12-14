MCD releases its 1st full-fledged Budget for FY 2023-24

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi released the proposed MCD Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 on Tuesday. This budget will be the first full-fledged budget post the re-unification of MCD. The civic body whose polls were won by the Aam Aadmi Party on December 7, breaking the 15-year rule of BJP, will be undergoing several changes now.



The budget was presented by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti a day after polls concluded however, it was not made public because of the moral code of conduct being placed.

The Budget estimate for FY 2023-24's opening balance will be Rs 50,823.23 lakh, as per the budget report by MCD. The opening balance as per the RBE for FY 2022-23 was Rs 48,480.01 lakh. As per the report, MCD's income in the budget estimate for FY 2023-24 will be Rs 1,552,395.71 lakh and the income for 2022-23 was Rs 1,482,773.03 lakh.

The report adds that the estimated expenditure for FY 2023-24 will be Rs 1,602,355.85 lakh and for the FY 2022-23 was 1,480,429.81 lakh. The proposed closing balance for FY 2023-24 is 863.09 lakh and as per the RBE for FY 2022-23 it was Rs 50,823.23 lakh.

MCD was reunified after being trifurcated for the last 12 years in May 2022. Due to the process of unifcation, civic polls were delayed until December and Special Officer was appointed to look over MCDs functions until a new political wing can be elected.