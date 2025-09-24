MCD regularises 310 sanitation workers

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regularised 310 sanitation workers, providing them official appointment letters at a ceremony at the Civic Centre. The event was presided over by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MCD Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

Sachdeva hailed sanitation workers as the cornerstone of municipal functioning, emphasising their role in maintaining cleanliness and public health, and noted that regularisation ensures social security, healthcare, and a dignified life. Mayor Singh called it a recognition of their lifelong service and said additional daily wagers and temporary workers would be regularised in phases under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and CM Rekha Gupta.

Key MCD officials lauded the workers, particularly for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.