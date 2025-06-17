MCD regularises 200 sanitation workers

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday handed over regular appointment letters to 200 daily wage Safai Karamcharis of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He also presented a regular job appointment letter to the son of sanitation worker Sheesh Pal, who lost his leg in an accident while on duty.

Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, and Leader of the House Pravesh Vahi were also in attendance.

Mayor Singh emphasized the BJP-led MCD’s commitment to the rights and well-being of sanitation workers.

“As soon as the new standing committee was formed, we accelerated the process of regularizing daily wage workers. Today, 200 Safai Karamcharis are being regularized, and more will follow soon,” he said.

He praised sanitation workers as the “backbone of the MCD” and “Swachhata Sainiks” who protect the health of Delhi’s citizens.

The Mayor praised sanitation workers for their Covid-era service and assured continued support for their welfare. Sheesh Pal’s family and the Safai Karamchari Union thanked the MCD for offering regular jobs and addressing long-standing demands

with sensitivity and responsibility.