MCD puts staff welfare, edu first

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s latest Budget marks a clear shift in civic priorities, placing employee welfare and public education at the centre of urban governance. With enhanced allocations for civic workers and a significant push to strengthen MCD-run schools, the Budget seeks to address both the human and institutional pillars of the city’s municipal framework.



Acknowledging the critical role played by sanitation workers, teachers and frontline staff, the civic body has stepped up welfare measures aimed at improving health security, safety and social protection. Greater emphasis has been laid on ensuring access to medical support, provision of protective equipment and smoother delivery of employee-centric schemes. Officials said the measures are intended to improve working conditions and morale among those responsible for delivering essential services across the Capital.

A major highlight of the Budget is the increased allocation for education, reflecting an effort to revive confidence in municipal schools. Funds have been earmarked for upgrading school infrastructure, including repair and modernisation of buildings, better classroom facilities, libraries and laboratories. The Budget also proposes expansion of digital and smart learning facilities, in line with the growing need for technology-enabled education.

The focus extends beyond infrastructure to learning outcomes. Provisions have been made for teacher support programmes, academic enrichment initiatives and remedial education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Civic officials said targeted interventions would be undertaken to improve foundational learning and reduce dropout rates, especially at the primary level.

Student well-being has also found prominence, with allocations for nutrition, hygiene and health-related facilities in schools. Ensuring clean drinking water, functional toilets and safe campus environments has been identified as essential to sustaining attendance and improving overall educational performance.

Together, the twin emphasis on civic workers’ welfare and school education reflects a people-centric Budget, aimed at strengthening service delivery while investing in the next generation. At a time when Delhi’s municipal system faces financial and administrative challenges, the MCD’s Budgetary choices underline an attempt to balance fiscal responsibility with social development, signalling a renewed commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban governance.