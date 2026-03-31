MCD proposes decriminalising minor civic offences under DMC Act overhaul

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has proposed a set of amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, aimed at decriminalising minor civic offences and creating a more citizen-friendly regulatory framework.



According to officials, the proposed changes seek to shift the focus from punitive enforcement to a compliance-based approach, reducing the burden of litigation and promoting cooperation between citizens and civic authorities. Several provisions that earlier attracted criminal prosecution, including fines and imprisonment for minor violations, are set to be rationalised or removed.

A key feature of the amendments is the elimination of imprisonment provisions for minor municipal offences, particularly those related to technical or employment-related defaults. Authorities said this step would reduce harassment and social stigma while ensuring that minor lapses do not result in criminal liability.

The proposal also includes the removal of obsolete provisions with negligible penalties, replacing them with more practical administrative measures. Licensing norms for trades, markets, and eateries are expected to be simplified, with criminal penalties being substituted by reasonable monetary fines to encourage compliance and support ease of doing business.

While focusing on decriminalisation, the amendments also propose enhanced penalties in cases of repeated or serious violations to maintain deterrence and ensure civic discipline.

Officials said the reforms aim to improve transparency, administrative efficiency, and trust-based governance. By reducing unnecessary legal proceedings and simplifying compliance requirements, the civic body hopes to make municipal laws more humane and practical.

The proposed amendments are in line with the broader governance vision of promoting “minimum government, maximum governance,” and are expected to contribute to a more responsive and facilitative urban administration while maintaining public order, hygiene, and safety.