MCD prepares Winter Action Plan

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) prepared their Winter Action Plan for 2023-2024 on Thursday which includes multiple initiatives and efforts towards air pollution control for the upcoming winter season.



The corporation has identified 13 hotspots in Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, RK Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri and Dwarka where the concerned Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as nodal officer for the zone.

The zonal offices will be checking illegal dumping of garbage and plastic waste, C&D waste and penalise the violations through challans. A list of inventories which cause high air pollution has been identified and sent to all nodal officers for necessary action and preparing a time bound slot, along with a long term action plan with various stakeholder departments.

A Dust Control and Management Cell (DCMC) has been formed with all Superintending engineers and Directors (Horticulture) as members. They are to hold regular meetings for monitoring and implementation of the measures and advisories issued by CAQM and DPCC to control and abate the dust pollution. According to the plan, measures will be taken with the focus on optimum utilisation of mechanised road sweeping machines, effectual manual road sweeping and utilisation of water sprinklers to suppress dust particles, along with maintenance of unpaved and broken roads along with potholes.

The corporation has constituted 383 surveillance teams of 932 officers to check the biomass, open burning and dumping.