MCD postpones Spl Budget meet

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) postponed the special budget meeting to Saturday due to unforeseen circumstances, claimed the Mayor on Friday.



Initially, the Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti, was supposed to present the revised Budget estimates for 2023-24 and the expected budget estimates for 2024-25, on Friday. According to the MCD calendar, the budget is presented annually on either December 9 or 10, but since these dates were falling on a weekend this year, the

Corporation decided to hold the Budget meeting on December 8.

Traditionally, the Commissioner used to present the budget to the Standing Committee, who would further discuss it with the Ward, Zonal and other committees for suggestions and criticisms. Once the Standing Committee passed the budget with their edits, the Leader of Opposition would discuss it further. The final budget is announced after two-months of suggestions and edits by the Leader of the House in February. Although, this year, with the absence of Standing and other Committees, the procedure followed will be different.

“For the first time in the history of the Corporation, the budget will be passed after discussing it with the people of Delhi, associations, youth and students. All our councillors will hold a meeting with the heads of 360 urbanised villages of Delhi and the budget will be passed in a transparent manner,” said the Mayor, adding that the budget tabled on Saturday is from the Municipal Commissioner and officers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised objections to the postponement of the special meeting as well as the claim that the citizens of Delhi will be involved in the budget, accusing them of being unconstitutional.