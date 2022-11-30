MCD polls: 493 micro observers deployed at sensitive polling locations

New Delhi: The State Election Commission on Wednesday deployed 493 micro observers at sensitive and hypersensitive polling locations in Delhi ahead of the December 4 civic polls, officials said.

These micro observers will remain stationed at these locations throughout the polling day and keep a close watch at the proceedings at the booths, the SEC, Delhi said in a statement.

"The Commission today has deployed 493 micro observers at sensitive/hypersensitive polling locations. It has also issued instructions for webcasting at these sensitive/hypersensitive polling locations," it said.

The SEC has also launched the web interface of the mobile app 'Nigam Chunav Delhi' wherein the functionalities of the app have been integrated with the web portal of the Commission. "The Commission has also launched a WhatsApp message facility through mobile number 9807980779. To use this facility, voters have to first send 'Hi' and then send their voter card number to this mobile number. In return, the voter will get information of ward number, ward name and polling station address, in the form of downloadable voter slips," the statement said.