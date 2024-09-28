‘MCD poll with addl commissioner as presiding officer unconstitutional’

New Delhi: In a recent development, on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators caused a ruckus in the Delhi Assembly regarding the elections for a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee. This unrest led Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to adjourn the Assembly for 15 minutes amidst shouts of slogans from AAP MLAs.



Following the adjournment, AAP members held a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises, vocally opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Lieutenant Governor. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey criticised the L-G, alleging, “The L-G is trying to interfere in the constitutional proceedings and making a mockery of the system.”

The election for the Standing Committee member was originally scheduled for 1 pm, with an additional municipal commissioner appointed as the presiding officer. AAP has condemned this arrangement as “illegal and null and void,” asserting that the election should be conducted only under the oversight of the mayor, deputy mayor, or a senior councillor.

At a press conference, AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed strong discontent over the situation, stating, “BJP is murdering democracy in MCD. It is unconstitutional to hold standing committee elections under the chairmanship of an additional commissioner.” He detailed the events leading up to the Assembly disruption, highlighting that the Mayor had previously adjourned the house until October 5, yet the L-G attempted to expedite the election process late Thursday night.

Sisodia accused the BJP of attempting to “kill democracy by holding elections at 1 pm in the presence of the additional commissioner,” underscoring that such actions are unprecedented and undermining the authority of elected representatives. He elaborated, “MCD is the House of elected representatives, and the election can be presided over only by an elected member.” Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi backed Sisodia’s claims, declaring the election scheduled for that day as “completely unconstitutional.” She confirmed that she has instructed the MCD Commissioner to conduct the election on October 5, ensuring proper notice and legal compliance are maintained. “As the Mayor, it is my responsibility to ensure that the election of the sixth member of the Standing Committee is conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” she asserted.

In response to queries regarding the AAP’s future actions, Sisodia affirmed that while they will participate in the upcoming Standing Committee election, they will not recognise the legitimacy of the process led by the Additional Commissioner. He stated, “It is unconstitutional to conduct the Standing Committee election under the chairmanship of the Additional Commissioner and the Aam Aadmi Party will not participate in it.”

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between the AAP and the BJP over the governance of Delhi, as allegations of interference and unconstitutional practices continue to surface. The political landscape remains charged as the AAP prepares for the rescheduled elections on October 5, with its leaders calling for a restoration of democratic norms within the MCD.