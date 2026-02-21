MCD plans unified policy for RWAs to adopt, maintain parks

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee will propose a unified policy allowing Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to adopt and maintain parks under a Public Private Partnership model.

The move seeks to address maintenance gaps and a shortage of malis, with the horticulture department currently managing over 15,000 parks across 5,200 acres. RWAs will be eligible for Rs 13,500 per acre per month across all 12 MCD zones, along with free compost from green waste centres. Applicants must be registered under the Societies Act for over three years and submit audited accounts. The proposal will be tabled on February 23, along with a plan to extend the SUNIYO property tax amnesty deadline.