MCD plans shelters, helpline to tackle stray dog crisis

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing a multi-pronged strategy to manage the city’s stray dog population, including setting up shelters in all 12 civic zones and launching a dedicated helpline for residents to report stray animals.

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court continues hearings on petitions challenging an earlier directive to move stray dogs into shelters. Reserving its verdict on Thursday, the bench observed that the ongoing problem in Delhi-NCR was largely the result of “inaction” by local authorities.

MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh reiterated the civic body’s commitment to implementing the court’s directions while ensuring animal welfare. “We will do everything possible to address this problem. At the same time, we are also concerned about the welfare of animals,” he said.

According to Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, land acquisition for the shelters is still a hurdle. She added that the upcoming helpline will enable residents to alert the MCD, after which teams will pick up the dogs. More NGOs are being enlisted to accelerate sterilisation and vaccination efforts.

Official data shows 26,334 dog bite cases recorded in 2025 so far, with nearly 10,000 dogs being sterilised and vaccinated each month. From January to June this year, over 65,000 dogs underwent the procedures, with projections to reach 98,000 by December 2025.

Currently, 20 sterilisation centres under registered NGOs follow Animal Birth Control rules, requiring dogs’ return after treatment. The MCD says these centres, along with expanded drives, shelters, and a helpline, will form the backbone of a sustained campaign to control strays while protecting public health.