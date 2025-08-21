MCD plans response to manage stray dogs in Delhi, says Mayor

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is holding daily meetings to chalk out a plan to address the stray dog issue, with the civic body saying that the challenge lies not only in picking them up but also in ensuring their proper care once housed in shelters.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the issue is “big and sensitive” and needs a well-planned approach.

“This is a big challenge for the city. Every day, meetings are being held on how to manage shelter arrangements. It is not just about removing the dogs from the streets but also about making sure that food, water and other facilities are available to keep them in better conditions,” the mayor said.

He said that since the Supreme Court has reserved its order, the corporation is examining all possible measures and will work in line with the apex court’s directions.

“At present, our focus is on ensuring the safety of humans and animals,” he added.

The mayor further said for now, the priority is to identify and catch aggressive and furious dogs to ensure public safety.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sarma said since August 10, nearly 800 dogs have been picked up and sent to shelters for sterilisation. With no fresh directions from the Supreme Court after its August 11 order, the civic body has continued its drives to catch aggressive, diseased and

attacking dogs.

MCD officials pointed out that the task has been difficult due to frequent intervention by dog lovers during such operations.

Delhi officials said they are working on a strategy to manage strays, starting with government premises and complaints-driven action. The Supreme Court termed the menace “extremely grim,” blaming civic inaction, but reserved its order on a related plea.