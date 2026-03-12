MCD plans GPS mapping of construction waste sites

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to carry out GPS mapping of all construction and demolition waste sites across its zones to streamline the collection and disposal of such waste, an official said on Wednesday.



The move will also curb illegal dumping that contributes to pollution in the national capital, he added.

The civic body has identified 111 sites across its 12 zones in Delhi, which will be inspected and mapped in the coming days.

“In a committee meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided that we will start locating C&D waste sites through GPS mapping,” a senior MCD official said.

“We have identified 111 spots. Our team of engineers will visit and verify these sites, after which a team of analysts will upload the verified locations on the GPS,” the official added.

Of the 111 sites identified across the 12 zones -- nine are in West Zone, six in Najafgarh Zone, 19 in South Zone, 17 in Central Zone, seven in Narela Zone, eight in Rohini Zone, 11 in Keshav Puram Zone, six in Civil Lines Zone, six in Karol Bagh Zone, eight in City-SP Zone, six in Shahdara South Zone, and eight in Shahdara North Zone.

Once the mapping is complete, people will be able to search online for the nearest C&D waste dumping point based on their location, and easily dispose of waste instead of dumping it illegally, the official said.

Delhi generates nearly 6,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste every day. Of this, around 5,000 metric tonnes are processed daily at four MCD-operated waste processing plants -- Burari near Jahangirpuri, Rani Khera, Bakarwala, and Shastri Park.