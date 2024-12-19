MCD passes proposal to release Rs 25 cr for Assembly polls preps

New Delhi: As the Assembly elections approach, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday approved a proposal to release Rs 25.35 crore to begin preparations for the polls.

This includes setting up booths, ensuring proper electricity and lighting arrangements, and providing toilets, drinking water and other essential facilities at over 2,500 locations across the city. A proposal in this regard, marked under urgent business, was passed in the MCD House to release the expenditure required for this as a priority payment.

“In compliance with directions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of the General Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled for January/February 2025, assured minimum facilities are required to be maintained,” the proposal read. According to the passed proposal, the MCD is tasked with setting up approximately 13,033 polling booths at around 2,538 locations within its jurisdiction. The total estimated expenditure for these arrangements is expected to be around Rs 25.35 crore, with each polling booth allocated a budget of Rs 19,450.